UPDATE 3-Germany postpones decision on further COVID-19 curbs

* Decisions on further restrictions postponed to Nov. 25

* Merkel says state leaders pushed back on new measures

* Merkel says must further restrict contacts (Recasts with Merkel comments)

By Andreas Rinke and Sabine Siebold

BERLIN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - German federal and state leaders agreed to postpone until Nov. 25 a decision on further restrictions to slow a second wave of coronavirus infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, two weeks into a month-long partial lockdown.

Merkel had pushed for tougher measures, including mandatory mask-wearing in schools, smaller class sizes and stricter limits on social contact, but she said the majority of leaders of Germany's 16 federal states had pushed back.

"I could have imagined imposing further contact restrictions today," Merkel told journalists at a news conference. "The current restrictions have not reversed the trend yet, but we have broken the dynamics of new infections."

Germany earlier this month imposed a "lockdown lite" to rein in a second wave that is sweeping much of Europe. Bars and restaurants are closed, but schools and shops remain open.

Private gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people from two households, and Merkel had aimed to urge citizens to avoid private parties completely and further limit private gatherings.

"The contact restrictions are the formula for success," she said. "We need more of this. We need to restrict contacts further to reach our goals." (Additional reporting by Michael Nienaber, Thomas Escritt, Christian Kraemer, Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Alex Richardson)