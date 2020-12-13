UPDATE 3-Germany to close shops from mid-week in tighter lockdown - sources

(Updates with shop lockdown, recasts)

By Andreas Rinke

BERLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Germany will close shops from the middle of next week in a tightening of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The decision came ahead of a meeting planned for Sunday between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders.

Germany has been in partial lockdown for six weeks, with bars and restaurants closed, while stores and schools have remained open. Some regions have already imposed tougher measures. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke Additional reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Mark Potter, Toby Chopra and Frances Kerry)