UPDATE 3-Giro d Italia Summaries - Stage 17

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 17, Giro d Italia on Wednesday. Stage 17 Bassano del Grappa to Madonna di Campiglio, 203 km. Men's elite road race. Wind direction: S. Wind speed: 1km/h. Route profile: mountain. Finish profile: mountain. Stage winners 1. Ben O'Connor (AUS) NTT Pro Cycling Team 5:50:59 2. Hermann Pernsteiner (AUT) Bahrain - McLaren +31 3. Thomas De Gendt (BEL) Lotto - Soudal +1:10 4. Ilnur Zakarin (RUS) CCC Team +1:13 5. Kilian Frankiny (SUI) Groupama - FDJ +1:55 6. Harm Vanhoucke (BEL) Lotto - Soudal +2:49 7. Davide Villella (ITA) Movistar Team +3:29 8. Óscar Rodríguez (ESP) Astana Pro Team " 9. Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier NTT Pro Cycling Team +3:30 (ERI) 10. Jesper Hansen (DEN) Cofidis +4:32 11. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers +5:11 12. Jai Hindley (AUS) Team Sunweb " 13. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe " 14. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb " 15. João Almeida (POR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 16. Pello Bilbao (ESP) Bahrain - McLaren " 17. Patrick Konrad (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe " 18. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Trek - Segafredo " 19. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN) Astana Pro Team " 20. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) NTT Pro Cycling Team " Overall leaders 1. João Almeida (POR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 71:41:18 2. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb +17 3. Jai Hindley (AUS) Team Sunweb +2:58 4. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers +2:59 5. Pello Bilbao (ESP) Bahrain - McLaren +3:12 6. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe +3:20 7. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Trek - Segafredo +3:31 8. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) NTT Pro Cycling Team +3:52 9. Patrick Konrad (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe +4:11 10. Fausto Masnada (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +4:26 11. Hermann Pernsteiner (AUT) Bahrain - McLaren +5:07 12. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN) Astana Pro Team +5:09 13. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates +6:10 14. James Knox (GBR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +10:26 15. Sergio Samitier (ESP) Movistar Team +12:25 16. Antonio Pedrero (ESP) Movistar Team +14:56 17. Matteo Fabbro (ITA) BORA - hansgrohe +26:18 18. Ilnur Zakarin (RUS) CCC Team +26:57 19. Aurélien Paret-Peintre AG2R La Mondiale +28:45 (FRA) 20. Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale +32:19 Points leaders 1. Arnaud Démare (FRA) Groupama - FDJ 221 2. Peter Sagan (SVK) BORA - hansgrohe 184 3. João Almeida (POR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 90 4. Diego Ulissi (ITA) UAE Team Emirates 77 5. Filippo Ganna (ITA) INEOS Grenadiers 66 6. Andrea Vendrame (ITA) AG2R La Mondiale " 7. Patrick Konrad (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe 56 8. Simon Pellaud (SUI) Androni Giocattoli - 50 Sidermec 9. Ben O'Connor (AUS) NTT Pro Cycling Team 41 10. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb 40 11. Davide Ballerini (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 12. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers 39 13. Álvaro Hodeg (COL) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 14. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 37 15. Ben Swift (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers " 16. Thomas De Gendt (BEL) Lotto - Soudal 36 17. Marco Frapporti (ITA) Vini Zabù - Brado - KTM " 18. Mikkel Honoré (DEN) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 19. Ruben Guerreiro (POR) EF Pro Cycling 33 20. Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team " Youth classification 1. Ben O'Connor (AUS) NTT Pro Cycling Team 5:50:59 2. Harm Vanhoucke (BEL) Lotto - Soudal +2:49 3. Óscar Rodríguez (ESP) Astana Pro Team +3:29 4. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers +5:11 5. Jai Hindley (AUS) Team Sunweb " 6. João Almeida (POR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 7. James Knox (GBR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +6:30 8. Sergio Samitier (ESP) Movistar Team +6:48 9. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates +6:50 10. Aurélien Paret-Peintre AG2R La Mondiale " (FRA) 11. Sam Oomen (NED) Team Sunweb +8:29 12. Jonas Gregaard (DEN) Astana Pro Team +10:11 13. Chris Hamilton (AUS) Team Sunweb +11:02 14. Matteo Fabbro (ITA) BORA - hansgrohe " 15. Attila Valter (HUN) CCC Team +11:25