UPDATE 3-Giro d Italia Summaries - Stage 18

Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 18, Giro d Italia on Thursday. Stage 18 Pinzolo to Laghi di Cancano, 207 km. Men's elite road race. Wind speed: 1km/h. Route profile: mountain. Finish profile: mountain. Stage winners 1. Jai Hindley (AUS) Team Sunweb 6:03:03 2. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers " 3. Pello Bilbao (ESP) Bahrain - McLaren +46 4. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN) Astana Pro Team +1:25 5. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb +2:18 6. Patrick Konrad (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe +4:04 7. João Almeida (POR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +4:51 8. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Trek - Segafredo " 9. Hermann Pernsteiner (AUT) Bahrain - McLaren " 10. Fausto Masnada (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +4:55 11. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe +6:43 12. Domen Novak (SLO) Bahrain - McLaren +8:15 13. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) NTT Pro Cycling Team +8:17 14. Rohan Dennis (AUS) INEOS Grenadiers +8:33 15. Ben O'Connor (AUS) NTT Pro Cycling Team +11:48 Overall leaders 1. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb 77:46:56 2. Jai Hindley (AUS) Team Sunweb +12 3. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers +15 4. Pello Bilbao (ESP) Bahrain - McLaren +1:19 5. João Almeida (POR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +2:16 6. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN) Astana Pro Team +3:59 7. Patrick Konrad (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe +5:40 8. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Trek - Segafredo +5:47 9. Fausto Masnada (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +6:46 10. Hermann Pernsteiner (AUT) Bahrain - McLaren +7:23 11. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe +7:28 12. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) NTT Pro Cycling Team +9:34 Youth classification 1. Jai Hindley (AUS) Team Sunweb 77:47:08 2. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers +3 3. João Almeida (POR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +2:04