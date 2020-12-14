UPDATE 3-Gunman shot and killed by police at NYC church after outdoor concert

(Recasting with suspect dead; adds details of shooting from the scene, mayor's comment)

By Jeenah Moon

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A gunman opened fire from the steps of New York City's Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine just after an outdoor choir performance there on Sunday, and was himself shot dead by police, according to police and a Reuters photographer at the scene.

New York City Police Department spokesman Sergeant Edward Riley said the gunman had fired on police, but no officers or bystanders were believed to have been injured in the late-afternoon violence on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

The suspect, who was not identified, was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, the sergeant said. New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea later told reporters the gunman had died.

The shooting occurred outside the landmark cathedral for the Episcopal Diocese of New York, located at Amsterdam Avenue and West 112th Street, about 15 minutes after the conclusion of an outdoor choir performance on the church steps drew an audience of about 200 people.

The choir's annual Christmas holiday concert had been moved outside in keeping with COVID-19 health safety rules.

Only about 15 people were still present when the gunman appeared at the top of the steps, screaming, "Kill me," and "shoot me," as he fired a handgun, sending bystanders running for cover in panic, according to a Reuters photographer who was on the scene.

Police officers who had taken cover ordered the suspect several times to drop his weapon before shooting him, the photographer said. Members of the choir were already back inside the church by the time of the shooting, which lasted several minutes, she said.

Reuters photographs of the gunman showed him wearing a black winter coat, a white baseball-style cap and a face mask emblazoned with the flag of the Dominican Republic, as he stood wielding two pistols, one in each hand. He also was carrying a large backpack strapped to his shoulders.

Police said officers recovered two firearms from the scene after the shooting.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter that "quick action of our NYPD officers kept the crowd safe." (Reporting by Jeenah Moon and Peter Szekely in New York City; Writing by Steve Gorman; editing by Diane Craft)