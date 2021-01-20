SEARCH
UPDATE 3-KNVB Beker Results

20 Jan 2021 / 05:56 H.

    Jan 19 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the KNVB Beker on Tuesday (start times are CET) 8th Finals ---------------------------------------- MVV (2) 6 Excelsior (1) 7 .... full-time: 2-2 extra-time: 2-2 penalties: 4-5 Excelsior win 7-6 on penalties Vitesse (1) 2 ADO Den Haag (0) 1 Volendam (0) 0 PSV (0) 2 Wednesday, January 20 fixtures (CET/GMT) Emmen v Heerenveen (1630/1530) Feyenoord v Heracles (1845/1745) AZ v Ajax (2100/2000) Thursday, January 21 fixtures (CET/GMT) NEC v Fortuna Sittard (1845/1745) VVV v Go Ahead Eagles (2100/2000)

