UPDATE 3-La Liga Results

Sep 27 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the La Liga on Sunday (start times are CET) Osasuna (1) 1 Levante (1) 3 Eibar (0) 1 Athletic Club (1) 2 Atlético Madrid (1) 6 Granada (0) 1 Cádiz v Sevilla (18:30) Real Valladolid v Celta de Vigo (18:30) Barcelona v Villarreal (21:00) Monday, September 28 fixtures (CET/GMT) Cádiz v Sevilla (2100/1900) Tuesday, September 29 fixtures (CET/GMT) Real Sociedad v Valencia (1900/1700) Getafe v Real Betis (2130/1930) Wednesday, September 30 fixtures (CET/GMT) Huesca v Atlético Madrid (1900/1700) Villarreal v Deportivo Alavés (1900/1700) Eibar v Elche (2130/1930) Real Madrid v Real Valladolid (2130/1930) Thursday, October 1 fixtures (CET/GMT) Athletic Club v Cádiz (1900/1700) Sevilla v Levante (1900/1700) Celta de Vigo v Barcelona (2130/1930) Granada v Osasuna (2130/1930)-postponed