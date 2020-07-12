UPDATE 3-La Liga Standings

Jul 11 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 35 24 8 3 64 21 80 2 Barcelona 36 24 7 5 80 36 79 3 Atlético 36 17 15 4 48 26 66 4 Sevilla 35 17 12 6 51 34 63 .............................................. 5 Villarreal 35 17 6 12 57 45 57 .............................................. 6 Getafe 35 14 11 10 43 34 53 .............................................. 7 Real Sociedad 35 15 6 14 53 46 51 .............................................. 8 Valencia 35 13 11 11 45 51 50 9 Granada 35 14 8 13 45 42 50 10 Athletic Club 35 12 12 11 39 31 48 11 Osasuna 36 12 12 12 42 51 48 12 Levante 35 12 7 16 42 49 43 13 Betis 36 10 11 15 47 56 41 14 Valladolid 36 8 15 13 29 40 39 15 Eibar 35 9 9 17 34 51 36 16 Celta Vigo 36 7 15 14 35 46 36 17 Alavés 35 9 8 18 32 53 35 18 Mallorca 35 9 5 21 37 59 32 .............................................. 19 Leganés 35 6 11 18 25 49 29 20 Espanyol 35 5 9 21 27 55 24 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation