UPDATE 3-La Liga Standings

Feb 13 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Atlético 21 17 3 1 44 13 54 2 Real Madrid 22 14 4 4 39 19 46 3 Sevilla 22 14 3 5 32 16 45 4 Barcelona 21 13 4 4 44 20 43 .............................................. 5 Villarreal 22 8 12 2 31 22 36 .............................................. 6 Real Sociedad 22 9 8 5 36 20 35 .............................................. 7 Betis 22 9 3 10 29 37 30 .............................................. 8 Granada 23 8 6 9 27 38 30 9 Celta Vigo 23 7 8 8 29 34 29 10 Levante 21 6 9 6 31 31 27 11 Athletic Club 21 7 4 10 28 26 25 12 Valencia 22 5 9 8 28 30 24 13 Getafe 22 6 6 10 17 28 24 14 Cádiz 22 6 6 10 20 35 24 15 Osasuna 22 5 7 10 21 31 22 16 Alavés 22 5 7 10 19 29 22 17 Eibar 23 4 9 10 19 26 21 18 Valladolid 23 4 9 10 22 34 21 .............................................. 19 Elche 21 3 9 9 19 31 18 20 Huesca 23 2 10 11 18 33 16 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation