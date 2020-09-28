UPDATE 3-La Liga Standings

Sep 27 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Betis 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 2 Granada 3 2 0 1 5 7 6 3 Real Sociedad 3 1 2 0 4 1 5 4 Valencia 3 1 1 1 6 5 4 ........................................ 5 Real Madrid 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 ........................................ 6 Villarreal 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 ........................................ 7 Celta Vigo 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 ........................................ 8 Getafe 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 9 Atlético 1 1 0 0 6 1 3 10 Levante 2 1 0 1 5 5 3 11 Cádiz 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 12 Osasuna 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 13 Athletic Club 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 14 Huesca 3 0 2 1 2 4 2 15 Eibar 3 0 1 2 2 4 1 16 Alavés 3 0 1 2 1 3 1 17 Valladolid 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 18 Barcelona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ........................................ 19 Sevilla 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Elche 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation