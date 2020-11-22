UPDATE 3-La Liga Standings

Nov 21 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Sociedad 9 6 2 1 20 4 20 2 Villarreal 10 5 4 1 14 10 19 3 Atlético 7 5 2 0 17 2 17 4 Real Madrid 9 5 2 2 15 10 17 ........................................... 5 Granada 8 4 2 2 9 11 14 ........................................... 6 Cádiz 9 4 2 3 8 10 14 ........................................... 7 Elche 8 3 3 2 8 9 12 ........................................... 8 Betis 9 4 0 5 12 17 12 9 Barcelona 7 3 2 2 15 8 11 10 Valencia 9 3 2 4 15 14 11 11 Getafe 8 3 2 3 8 9 11 12 Osasuna 9 3 2 4 8 9 11 13 Sevilla 7 3 1 3 7 6 10 14 Athletic Club 8 3 0 5 7 9 9 15 Alavés 9 2 3 4 7 10 9 16 Eibar 9 2 3 4 6 9 9 17 Levante 9 1 4 4 9 14 7 18 Huesca 10 0 7 3 8 16 7 ........................................... 19 Celta Vigo 9 1 4 4 6 15 7 20 Valladolid 9 1 3 5 7 14 6 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation