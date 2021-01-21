UPDATE 3-La Liga Standings

Jan 20 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Atlético 16 13 2 1 31 6 41 2 Real Madrid 18 11 4 3 30 15 37 3 Barcelona 18 10 4 4 37 17 34 4 Villarreal 19 8 9 2 28 19 33 ............................................ 5 Sevilla 18 10 3 5 23 16 33 ............................................ 6 Real Sociedad 19 8 6 5 29 16 30 ............................................ 7 Granada 19 8 4 7 23 31 28 ............................................ 8 Betis 19 8 2 9 24 32 26 9 Cádiz 19 6 6 7 17 24 24 10 Getafe 18 6 5 7 16 18 23 11 Celta Vigo 19 6 5 8 23 30 23 12 Levante 18 5 7 6 25 26 22 13 Athletic Club 18 6 3 9 21 22 21 14 Valencia 18 4 7 7 24 25 19 15 Eibar 18 4 7 7 15 18 19 16 Valladolid 19 4 7 8 18 27 19 17 Alavés 19 4 6 9 17 25 18 18 Elche 17 3 8 6 16 23 17 ............................................ 19 Osasuna 18 3 6 9 15 27 15 20 Huesca 19 1 9 9 14 29 12 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation