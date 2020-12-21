UPDATE 3-La Liga Standings

Dec 20 (OPTA) - Standings for the La Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Atlético 12 9 2 1 24 5 29 2 Real Sociedad 15 7 5 3 25 10 26 3 Real Madrid 13 8 2 3 22 13 26 4 Villarreal 14 6 7 1 19 13 25 ........................................... 5 Barcelona 13 6 3 4 25 14 21 ........................................... 6 Granada 13 6 3 4 17 20 21 ........................................... 7 Sevilla 12 6 2 4 14 10 20 ........................................... 8 Celta Vigo 14 5 4 5 19 20 19 9 Cádiz 13 5 3 5 11 17 18 10 Athletic Club 14 5 2 7 17 17 17 11 Betis 14 5 1 8 15 26 16 12 Valencia 14 3 6 5 21 21 15 13 Eibar 13 3 6 4 9 10 15 14 Levante 13 3 5 5 15 17 14 15 Elche 12 3 5 4 10 14 14 16 Alavés 14 3 5 6 11 16 14 17 Valladolid 14 3 5 6 15 21 14 18 Getafe 12 3 4 5 9 14 13 ........................................... 19 Huesca 14 1 8 5 12 22 11 20 Osasuna 13 3 2 8 11 21 11 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation