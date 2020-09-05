UPDATE 3-League Cup Results

Sep 5 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the League Cup on Saturday (start times are BST) 1st Round ----------------------------------------------------------------- Derby County (0) 3 Barrow (0) 2 .... full-time: 0-0 penalties: 3-2 Derby County win 3-2 on penalties Plymouth Argyle (1) 3 Queens Park Rangers (1) 2 Crawley Town (1) 1 Millwall (2) 3 Gillingham v Southend United in play Bristol City v Exeter City in play Walsall v Sheffield Wednesday in play Forest Green Rovers v Leyton Orient (15:00) Milton Keynes Dons v Coventry City (15:00) Peterborough United v Cheltenham Town (15:00) Crewe Alexandra v Lincoln City (15:00) Huddersfield Town v Rochdale (15:00) Bolton Wanderers v Bradford City (15:00) Fleetwood Town v Wigan Athletic (15:00) Grimsby Town v Morecambe (15:00) Scunthorpe United v Port Vale (15:00) Sunderland v Hull City (15:00) Salford City v Rotherham United (15:00) Barnsley v Nottingham Forest (15:00) Oldham Athletic v Carlisle United (15:00) Swindon Town v Charlton Athletic (15:00) Tranmere Rovers v Harrogate Town (15:00) Northampton Town v Cardiff City (15:00) Luton Town v Norwich City (15:00) Birmingham City v Cambridge United (15:00) Newport County v Swansea City (15:00) Oxford United v AFC Wimbledon (15:00) Reading v Colchester United (15:00) Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers (15:00) Sunday, September 6 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brentford v Wycombe Wanderers (1200/1100)