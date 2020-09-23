UPDATE 3-League Cup Results

Sep 22 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the League Cup on Tuesday (start times are BST) 3rd Round ------------------------------------------------------------------ Leyton Orient v Tottenham Hotspur postponed West Bromwich Albion (0) 6 Brentford (0) 7 .... full-time: 2-2 penalties: 4-5 Brentford win 7-6 on penalties Newport County (2) 3 Watford (0) 1 West Ham United v Hull City in play Luton Town v Manchester United in play Wednesday, September 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Preston North End v Brighton & Hove Albion (1900/1800) Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday (1900/1800) Millwall v Burnley (1900/1800) Stoke City v Gillingham (1900/1800) Morecambe v Newcastle United (1945/1845) Leicester City v Arsenal (1945/1845) Fleetwood Town v Everton (1945/1845) Chelsea v Barnsley (1945/1845) Thursday, September 24 fixtures (BST/GMT) Bristol City v Aston Villa (1900/1800) Lincoln City v Liverpool (1945/1845) Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth (1945/1845)