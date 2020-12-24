UPDATE 3-League Cup Summaries

Dec 24 (OPTA) - Summaries for the League Cup on Wednesday (start times are BST) Quarter-finals ................................................................. Stoke City (0) 1 Scorers: J. Thompson 53 Yellow card: Collins 30 Subs used: Fletcher 34 (Fox), Powell 71 (Brown), Vokes 79 (Oakley-Boothe) Tottenham Hotspur (1) 3 Scorers: G. Bale 22, B. Davies 70, H. Kane 81 Subs used: Son Heung-Min 46 (Bale), Lamela 66 (Alli), Sissoko 66 (Lucas Moura) Referee: Darren England ................................................................. Everton (0) 0 Subs used: Bernard 56 (Richarlison), Davies 58 (André Gomes), Tosun 89 (Doucouré) Manchester United (0) 2 Scorers: E. Cavani 88, A. Martial 90+6 Yellow card: Pogba 57, Tuanzebe 90, Martial 91, Shaw 94 Subs used: Martial 67 (van de Beek), Rashford 67 (Greenwood), Shaw 84 (Alex Telles) Attendance: 2,000 Referee: Andy Madley .................................................................