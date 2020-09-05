UPDATE 3-League Cup Summaries

Sep 5 (OPTA) - Summaries for the League Cup on Saturday (start times are BST) 1st Round ................................................................. Derby County (0) 3 Subs used: Shinnie 56 (Holmes), Whittaker 61 (Clarke), Wisdom 85 (Sibley) Barrow (0) 2 Yellow card: Brown 44, Jones 72 Subs used: Wilson 68 (Kay), Biggins 77 (Jones), Hird 79 (Platt) At full time: 0-0 Penalty shootout: 3-2 Referee: Oliver Yates Derby County win 3-2 on penalties ................................................................. Plymouth Argyle (1) 3 Scorers: J. Edwards 32, D. Mayor 55, F. Nouble 78 Yellow card: Nouble 82 Subs used: Telford 77 (Hardie), Panutche Camará 85 (Mayor), Law 89 (Cooper) Queens Park Rangers (1) 2 Scorers: R. Manning 2, O. Kakay 57 Subs used: Smyth 64 (Carroll), Shodipo 77 (Oteh), Bettache 77 (Ball) Referee: Anthony Coggins ................................................................. Crawley Town (1) 1 Scorers: S. Ashford 33 Subs used: Sesay 58 (Powell), German 66 (Ashford), Galach 79 (McNerney) Millwall (2) 3 Scorers: S. Malone 14, J. Tunnicliffe 31og, M. Smith 59 Yellow card: Wallace 66 Subs used: Wallace 46 (Bennett), Williams 62 (Woods), Bradshaw 72 (Mahoney) Referee: David Rock ................................................................. Gillingham in play Southend United ................................................................. Bristol City in play Exeter City ................................................................. Walsall in play Sheffield Wednesday ................................................................. Forest Green Rovers (15:00) Leyton Orient ................................................................. Milton Keynes Dons (15:00) Coventry City ................................................................. Peterborough United (15:00) Cheltenham Town ................................................................. Crewe Alexandra (15:00) Lincoln City ................................................................. Huddersfield Town (15:00) Rochdale ................................................................. Bolton Wanderers (15:00) Bradford City ................................................................. Fleetwood Town (15:00) Wigan Athletic ................................................................. Grimsby Town (15:00) Morecambe ................................................................. Scunthorpe United (15:00) Port Vale ................................................................. Sunderland (15:00) Hull City ................................................................. Salford City (15:00) Rotherham United ................................................................. Barnsley (15:00) Nottingham Forest ................................................................. Oldham Athletic (15:00) Carlisle United ................................................................. Swindon Town (15:00) Charlton Athletic ................................................................. Tranmere Rovers (15:00) Harrogate Town ................................................................. Northampton Town (15:00) Cardiff City ................................................................. Luton Town (15:00) Norwich City ................................................................. Birmingham City (15:00) Cambridge United ................................................................. Newport County (15:00) Swansea City ................................................................. Oxford United (15:00) AFC Wimbledon ................................................................. Reading (15:00) Colchester United ................................................................. Ipswich Town (15:00) Bristol Rovers ................................................................. Sunday, September 6 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brentford v Wycombe Wanderers (1200/1100)