UPDATE 3-Ligue 1 Standings

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Standings for the Ligue 1 on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 PSG 25 17 3 5 57 15 54 2 Lille 24 16 6 2 42 15 54 ............................................... 3 Lyon 25 15 7 3 51 22 52 ............................................... 4 Monaco 25 15 4 6 52 37 49 ............................................... 5 Rennes 24 10 8 6 31 26 38 6 Lens 25 10 7 8 35 34 37 ............................................... 7 Metz 25 9 8 8 29 24 35 8 Montpellier 25 10 5 10 41 45 35 9 Angers 25 10 4 11 30 40 34 10 Marseille 22 9 6 7 29 26 33 11 Bordeaux 24 9 5 10 27 29 32 12 Brest 24 9 3 12 37 44 30 13 Reims 25 7 8 10 31 33 29 14 Nice 24 8 5 11 28 33 29 15 Saint-Étienne 25 7 8 10 25 36 29 16 Strasbourg 25 8 4 13 34 40 28 17 Lorient 24 6 5 13 30 45 23 ............................................... 18 Nantes 25 4 10 11 25 40 22 ............................................... 19 Nîmes 24 5 3 16 22 51 18 20 Dijon 25 2 9 14 17 38 15 1-2: Champions League 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation