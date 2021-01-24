UPDATE 3-Ligue 1 Summaries

Jan 24 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Ligue 1 on Sunday (start times are CET) Bordeaux (2) 2 Scorers: Hwang Ui-jo 8, Hwang Ui-jo 11 Yellow card: Koscielny 67 Subs used: de Préville 61 (Kalu), Lacoux 61 (Ben Arfa), Poundjé 81 (Oudin), Traore 81 (Hwang Ui-jo) Angers SCO (1) 1 Scorers: A. Fulgini 39 Yellow card: Amadou 32, Boufal 74 Subs used: Mangani 65 (Amadou), Cabot 65 (Thioub), Diony 66 (Bahoken), Boufal 73 (Capelle), Mathias Lage 90 (Coulibaly) Referee: Florent Batta ................................................................. Dijon in play Strasbourg ................................................................. Metz in play Nantes ................................................................. Nîmes postponed Lorient ................................................................. Reims (1) 1 Scorers: N. Mbuku 40 Yellow card: Cafaro 70, Faes 76, Abdelhamid 84 Subs used: Kutesa 68 (Doumbia), Toure 81 (Dia) Brest (0) 0 Subs used: Cardona 58 (Philippoteaux), Charbonnier 72 (Mounié), Jean Lucas 72 (Lasne) Referee: Johan Hamel ................................................................. Rennes (17:00) Lille ................................................................. Saint-Étienne (21:00) Olympique Lyonnais ................................................................. Friday, January 29 fixtures (CET/GMT) Olympique Lyonnais v Bordeaux (2100/2000)