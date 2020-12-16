UPDATE 3-Mexican lawmakers delay debate of central bank 'laundering' bill, peso surges

* Reform will be discussed more widely with financial institutions

* Delay powered peso rally

* U.S. warned Bank of Mexico reform could endanger bilateral transactions (Adds comments from Banxico and the bank's governor)

By Dave Graham

MEXICO CITY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Mexican lawmakers on Tuesday agreed to delay debating a new central bank reform that shook confidence in the Mexican financial system and that critics warned could force the bank to buy laundered drug money, a move that boosted the peso currency.

The lower house of Congress was due to discuss the bill on Tuesday but the debate was postponed after critics ranging from the Bank of Mexico to the United States, Moody's ratings agency and even members of the government warned it would severely damage Mexico's financial credibility.

"As was just made public, the lawmakers postponed discussion of the Banxico law. It seems to us that they have taken the appropriate measure by allowing space for a more technical and in-depth discussion," Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Twitter.

Herrera's comments confirm what two congressional sources previously told Reuters.

The peso strengthened more than 1.5%, having gained more than 0.5% after Reuters' reported the postponement, breaking the psychological 20 pesos-per-dollar barrier to firm to below 19.9 per dollar, from an earlier 20.02.

"There is no doubt that the depreciation the peso had accumulated during the week was largely due to a greater perception of risk in Mexico," economist Gabriela Siller said in a tweet.

Mexico's currency posted four consecutive days of losses prior to Tuesday as investors eyed the debate over the central bank bill.

The bill will be now be reviewed by a panel made up of the two houses of Congress, the central bank, finance ministry and regulators with the goal of reaching consensus and voting in January, Senate majority leader Ricardo Monreal said at a joint media conference with his lower house counterpart Ignacio Mier.

Banxico said in a statement it was willing to continue collaborating with Congress, while insisting on respect for the bank's autonomy and the integrity of Mexico's financial system.

The proposed reform would make Banxico buy up foreign cash which banks cannot repatriate, and its supporters say it would help migrants send money home.

However, the Senate's backing for the law last week prompted a stern rebuke from Banxico, business groups and economists who said it could allow money from drug cartels to enter the bank's reserves.

It even had scant support from private banks, except from billionaire Ricardo Salinas, who controls Banco Azteca.

U.S. WORRIED

Some U.S. authorities tasked with preventing the financing of illicit operations and who participate in working groups with Banxico officials expressed concerns about the risks of the bill on international operations between U.S. financial entities and Mexican credit institutions and Banxico, Banxico Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said.

The bill could endanger agreements between Banxico and foreign monetary and financial authorities, and ultimately violate bilateral relations between Mexico and other nations, in particular the United States, Diaz de Leon told lawmakers on Friday, according to a transcript.

He pointed to a dollar swap line the U.S. Federal Reserve has provided to Mexico.

Banxico has relied on transactions with the Fed to help it stabilize the peso and gain access to dollars when they come into high demand during crisis periods, such as this past spring with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was one of nine central banks granted access to the Fed's U.S. dollar liquidity swap lines in March, and it has tapped into them, with a peak draw of nearly $6.6 billion.

While that balance has dropped below $2 billion, the bank has kept the lines open and last week rolled over $475 million that was maturing into March 2021.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Additional reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City and Dan Burns in Washington; Writing by Anthony Esposito; editing by Bernadette Baum and Lisa Shumaker)