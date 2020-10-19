UPDATE 3-MLS Summaries

Oct 19 (OPTA) - Summaries for the MLS on Sunday (start times are EST) Columbus Crew (1) 3 Scorers: Artur 26, Pedro Santos 50, G. Zardes 90+3 Yellow card: Díaz 82 Missed penalty: G. Zardes 93 Subs used: Mokhtar 65 (Pedro Santos), Díaz 71 (Boateng), Jiménez 89 (Etienne) New York City (0) 1 Scorers: V. Castellanos 55 Yellow card: Ring 10, Castellanos 84, Chanot 91 Subs used: Moralez 62 (Mackay-Steven), Thórarinsson 62 (Matarrita), Rocha 90 (Medina) Referee: Alex Chilowicz ................................................................. New York RB (0) 1 Scorers: B. White 90+5 Yellow card: Valot 91 Subs used: Fernandez 62 (Clark), Stroud 62 (Rzatkowski), Tetteh 70 (Barlow), White 70 (Royer) Orlando City (0) 1 Scorers: Nani 56pen Yellow card: Miller 24, Júnior Urso 36, Nani 94 Subs used: Smith 78 (Ruan), Schlegel 78 (Mueller), De John 90 (Dezart) Referee: Drew Fischer ................................................................. Cincinnati in play DC United ................................................................. Toronto in play Atlanta United ................................................................. Minnesota United in play Houston Dynamo ................................................................. Colorado Rapids postponed Real Salt Lake ................................................................. Portland Timbers (22:00) Los Angeles ................................................................. LA Galaxy (22:30) Vancouver Whitecaps ................................................................. SJ Earthquakes (22:30) Seattle Sounders ................................................................. Monday, October 19 fixtures (EST/GMT) New England v Philadelphia Union (1930/2330) Tuesday, October 20 fixtures (EST/GMT) Nashville SC v Dallas (2030/0030) Wednesday, October 21 fixtures (EST/GMT) Colorado Rapids v Sporting KC (2100/0100)-postponed Thursday, October 22 fixtures (EST/GMT) Seattle Sounders v Portland Timbers (2230/0230) Friday, October 23 fixtures (EST/GMT) Nashville SC v New England (2030/0030)