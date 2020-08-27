UPDATE 3-MLS Summaries

Aug 27 (OPTA) - Summaries for the MLS on Wednesday (start times are EST) Orlando City (1) 3 Scorers: C. Mueller 21, D. Dike 52, D. Dike 71 Yellow card: Bragança 44, Michel 83 Subs used: Júnior Urso 66 (Méndez), Perea 67 (Oriol Rosell), Michel 78 (Pereyra), Smith 85 (Bragança), Miller 85 (Mueller) Nashville SC (1) 1 Scorers: D. Romney 15 Yellow card: Anibaba 43, Johnston 95 Subs used: Johnston 46 (Anibaba), Jones 64 (Mukhtar), Muyl 65 (Ríos), Badji 65 (Danladi), Accam 77 (Godoy) Referee: Marcos de Oliveira ................................................................. Inter Miami postponed Atlanta United ................................................................. Dallas postponed Colorado Rapids ................................................................. Real Salt Lake postponed Los Angeles ................................................................. SJ Earthquakes postponed Portland Timbers ................................................................. LA Galaxy postponed Seattle Sounders ................................................................. Friday, August 28 fixtures (EST/GMT) Montreal Impact v Toronto (2000/0000) Saturday, August 29 fixtures (EST/GMT) Atlanta United v Orlando City (1530/1930) Cincinnati v Columbus Crew (1930/2330) Philadelphia Union v DC United (1930/2330) New York City v Chicago Fire (1930/2330) New England v New York RB (2000/0000) Dallas v Minnesota United (2030/0030) Colorado Rapids v Sporting KC (2100/0100) LA Galaxy v SJ Earthquakes (2230/0230) Portland Timbers v Real Salt Lake (2230/0230) Sunday, August 30 fixtures (EST/GMT) Nashville SC v Inter Miami (2030/0030) Seattle Sounders v Los Angeles (2200/0200)