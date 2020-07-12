UPDATE 3-MLS Summaries

Jul 12 (OPTA) - Summaries for the MLS on Saturday (start times are EST) Group Stage ................................................................. Atlanta United (0) 0 Yellow card: Escobar 42, Martínez 48 Subs used: Larentowicz 56 (Hyndman), Barco 57 (Castro), Mulraney 72 (Bello), Jahn 72 (Matheus Rossetto), Remedi 81 (Adams) New York RB (1) 1 Scorers: F. Valot 4 Yellow card: Parker 95 Subs used: Muyl 58 (Romero), Fernandez 58 (Barlow), Stroud 70 (Valot), Parker 90 (Royer), Rzatkowski 90 (Pendant) Referee: Allen Chapman ................................................................. Cincinnati (0) 0 Yellow card: Amaya 44, Alashe 82 Subs used: Gutman 46 (Garza), Vázquez 53 (Manneh), Stanko 63 (Medunjanin), Cruz 63 (Regattin), Alashe 68 (de Jong) Columbus Crew (2) 4 Scorers: L. Zelarayán 27, G. Zardes 30, G. Zardes 49, Y. Mokhtar 60 Yellow card: Mensah 87 Subs used: Keita 17 (Wormgoor), Cadden 61 (Díaz), Etienne 61 (Zelarayán), Morris 76 (Nagbe), Berhalter 77 (Artur) Referee: Ismail Elfath ................................................................. Sunday, July 12 fixtures (EST/GMT) Toronto v DC United (0900/1300) Sporting KC v Minnesota United (2000/0000) Real Salt Lake v Colorado Rapids (2230/0230) Monday, July 13 fixtures (EST/GMT) Los Angeles v Houston Dynamo (2000/0000) LA Galaxy v Portland Timbers (2230/0230) Tuesday, July 14 fixtures (EST/GMT) Chicago Fire v Seattle Sounders (0900/1300) New York City v Orlando City (2000/0000) Philadelphia Union v Inter Miami (2230/0230) Wednesday, July 15 fixtures (EST/GMT) Montreal Impact v Toronto (2000/0000) Vancouver Whitecaps v SJ Earthquakes (2230/0230) Thursday, July 16 fixtures (EST/GMT) Atlanta United v Cincinnati (0900/1300) DC United v New England (2000/0000) Columbus Crew v New York RB (2230/0230)