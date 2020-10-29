UPDATE 3-NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

Oct 29 (OPTA) - Results for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Wednesday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 9 334 50 155 2 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 6 334 53 155 3 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family 15 334 39 39 Racing 4 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 10 334 46 114 5 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 5 334 40 97 Motorsports 6 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 3 334 38 114 7 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 8 334 30 31 Racing 8 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 14 334 30 30 Racing 9 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 334 28 155 10 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 2 334 30 114 11 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 12 334 32 54 Childress Racing 12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 22 334 27 46 47 Racing 13 William Byron 24 Hendrick 11 334 29 97 Motorsports 14 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 16 334 23 92 Racing 15 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 19 334 22 54 Childress Racing 16 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 1 333 22 92 Racing 17 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 21 333 33 92 Racing 18 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 29 333 19 46 Racing 19 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 25 333 18 21 Racing 20 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 4 333 21 97 Motorsports 21 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 17 333 24 155 22 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 24 332 15 26 38 Motorsports 23 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 13 332 14 92 Racing 24 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 27 332 13 13 25 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 28 331 12 12 26 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 23 331 11 26 Motorsports 27 Daniel Suárez 96 Gaunt Brothers 30 328 10 10 Racing 28 Brennan Poole 15 Premium 31 328 9 14 Motorsports 29 Josh Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin 37 326 0 0 Racing 30 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 36 325 0 0 31 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 38 325 0 0 32 Reed Sorenson 77 Premium 35 321 5 14 Motorsports 33 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 34 316 4 4 34 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 20 310 3 21 Racing 35 Chad Finchum 49 MBM Motorsports 40 310 0 0 36 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 26 279 7 97 Motorsports 37 Joey Gase 51 Rick Ware Racing 39 184 0 0 38 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 18 59 1 1 43 Motorsports 39 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi 32 59 1 31 Racing 40 J.J. Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 33 20 0 0 Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points