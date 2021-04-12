UPDATE 3-NASCAR Cup Series 2021 Results

Apr 12 (OPTA) - Results for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 of NASCAR Cup Series 2021 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 500 56 168 2 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 5 500 49 142 Motorsports 3 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 2 500 52 168 4 William Byron 24 Hendrick 3 500 42 142 Motorsports 5 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick 19 500 38 142 Motorsports 6 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 1 500 33 91 7 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 23 500 31 168 8 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 13 500 32 55 Childress Racing 9 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 9 500 28 74 Racing 10 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 12 500 29 168 11 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 4 500 46 91 12 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 22 500 25 25 Racing 13 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 15 500 24 42 Racing 14 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 18 500 23 55 Childress Racing 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 6 500 22 23 47 Racing 16 Darrell Wallace Jr. 23XI Racing 25 500 21 21 23 17 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi 27 500 20 37 Racing 18 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 26 500 19 74 Racing 19 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 8 499 18 42 Racing 20 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 31 499 17 74 Racing 21 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 21 498 17 37 Racing 22 James Davison 15 Rick Ware Racing 37 494 15 29 23 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 33 493 14 29 24 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 29 493 13 13 25 J.J. Yeley 53 Rick Ware Racing 28 492 0 29 26 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row 35 492 11 17 Motorsports 27 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas 24 491 10 74 Racing 28 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware 32 490 0 0 Racing 29 B.J McLeod 78 Live Fast 36 478 0 0 Motorsports 30 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty 16 403 7 7 Motorsports 31 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 14 387 6 17 Motorsports 32 Daniel Suárez 99 Trackhouse 11 386 0 0 Racing Team 33 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 10 385 12 91 34 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick 20 384 13 142 Motorsports 35 J.J. Haley 77 Spire 30 383 0 1 Motorsports 36 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 17 382 1 23 Racing 37 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire 34 374 1 1 Motorsports Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points