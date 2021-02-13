UPDATE 3-NBA Standings

Feb 13 (OPTA) - Standings from the NBA on Friday EASTERN CONFERENCE ATLANTIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Philadelphia 18 8 .692 - 2. Brooklyn 15 12 .556 3 1/2 3. Boston 13 12 .520 4 1/2 4. Toronto 12 14 .462 6 5. New York 12 15 .444 6 1/2 CENTRAL DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee 16 9 .640 - 2. Indiana 13 13 .500 3 1/2 3. Chicago 10 15 .400 6 4. Cleveland 10 16 .385 6 1/2 5. Detroit 7 19 .269 9 1/2 SOUTHEAST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Charlotte 13 14 .481 - 2. Miami 11 14 .440 1 3. Atlanta 11 14 .440 1 4. Orlando 9 17 .346 3 1/2 5. Washington 6 17 .261 5 WESTERN CONFERENCE NORTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. Utah 20 5 .800 - 2. Portland 14 10 .583 5 1/2 3. Denver 13 11 .542 6 1/2 4. Oklahoma City 10 14 .417 9 1/2 5. Minnesota 6 20 .231 14 1/2 PACIFIC DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. LA Lakers 20 6 .769 - 2. LA Clippers 19 8 .704 1 1/2 3. Phoenix 15 9 .625 4 4. Golden State 14 12 .538 6 5. Sacramento 12 12 .500 7 SOUTHWEST DIVISION W L PCT GB 1. San Antonio 15 11 .577 - 2. Memphis 10 10 .500 2 3. Dallas 13 14 .481 2 1/2 4. New Orleans 11 14 .440 3 1/2 5. Houston 11 14 .440 3 1/2 Saturday, February 13 schedules (EST/GMT) Philadelphia at Phoenix (1500/2000) Indiana at Atlanta (1930/0030) Houston at New York (2000/0100) Brooklyn at Golden State (2030/0130) Miami at Utah (2100/0200) Sunday, February 14 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston at Washington (1300/1800) Minnesota at Toronto (1900/0000) San Antonio at Charlotte (1900/0000) New Orleans at Detroit (1900/0000) Portland at Dallas (1930/0030) Milwaukee at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Orlando at Phoenix (2100/0200) LA Lakers at Denver (2200/0300) Memphis at Sacramento (2200/0300) Cleveland at LA Clippers (2200/0300) Monday, February 15 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at Indiana (1900/0000) Houston at Washington (1900/0000) Atlanta at New York (1930/0030) Philadelphia at Utah (2100/0200) Cleveland at Golden State (2200/0300) Miami at LA Clippers (2200/0300) Brooklyn at Sacramento (2200/0300) Tuesday, February 16 schedules (EST/GMT) Denver at Boston (1900/0000) San Antonio at Detroit (1900/0000) New Orleans at Memphis (1930/0030) Toronto at Milwaukee (2000/0100) LA Lakers at Minnesota (2000/0100) Portland at Oklahoma City (2000/0100) Brooklyn at Phoenix (2200/0300) Wednesday, February 17 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at Charlotte (1900/0000) New York at Orlando (1900/0000) Atlanta at Boston (1930/0030) Houston at Philadelphia (1930/0030) San Antonio at Cleveland (2000/0100) Denver at Washington (2000/0100) Indiana at Minnesota (2000/0100) Portland at New Orleans (2100/0200) Detroit at Dallas (2100/0200) Oklahoma City at Memphis (2100/0200) Miami at Golden State (2200/0300) Utah at LA Clippers (2200/0300)