UPDATE 3-NCAAB Results

Dec 18 (OPTA) - Results from the NCAAB games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) GARDNER-WEBB 88 Virginia Military Keydets 77 Xavier Musketeers at DePaul Blue Demons postponed WESTERN MICHIGAN BRONCOS 76 Central Michigan Chippewas 61 GEORGIA STATE PANTHERS 122 Carver College Cougars 57 Greensboro College Pride at North Carolina A&T Aggies (15:00) North Carolina-Wilmington at Norfolk State Spartans (16:00) Seahawks Columbia College (MO) at Appalachian State (16:00) Cougars Mountaineers Fairfield Stags at Niagara Purple Eagles (16:00) North Dakota Fighting at Southern Illinois Salukis (16:00) Hawks Hampton Pirates at Howard Bison (17:00) Canisius Golden Griffins at Siena Saints postponed Brigham Young Cougars at San Diego State Aztecs (17:00) St. Peter's Peacocks at Monmouth Hawks (17:00) Dickinson State Blue Hawks at Montana Grizzlies (18:00) Mount St. Mary's at Saint Joseph's Hawks cancelled Mountaineers Alice Lloyd College Eagles at Coastal Carolina (18:00) Chanticleers Richmond Spiders at Loyola (IL) Ramblers (18:00) South Carolina State at Presbyterian Blue Hose (18:00) Bulldogs Bowling Green Falcons at Robert Morris Colonials (18:00) Thomas College Terriers at Stetson Hatters cancelled Drake Bulldogs at South Dakota Coyotes (18:00) SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Morehead State Eagles (18:00) Tennessee Tech Golden at Tennessee Volunteers (19:00) Eagles Iona Gaels at Rider Broncs (19:00) Florida A&M Rattlers at Georgia Tech Yellow (19:00) Jackets Western Carolina at Charleston Cougars (19:00) Catamounts Webber International at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (19:00) Warriors Northwestern State Demons at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (19:00) McNeese State Cowboys at Austin Peay Governors cancelled Georgia Southwestern at Jacksonville State (19:00) Hurricanes Gamecocks Davidson Wildcats at Rhode Island Rams (19:00) Belmont Bruins at Tennessee State Tigers (19:00) Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' at Virginia Commonwealth Rams cancelled Cajuns Virginia-Wise Highland at East Tennessee State postponed Cavaliers Buccaneers Chicago State Cougars at Northern Illinois Huskies (19:00) Vermont Catamounts at Massachusetts Lowell postponed Emporia State Hornets at Wichita State Shockers (19:00) Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at Southeast Missouri State (19:30) Redhawks LSU-Shreveport Pilots at Stephen F. Austin cancelled Lumberjacks Champion Baptist College at Arkansas-Little Rock (19:30) Trojans Prairie View A&M Panthers at Missouri Tigers cancelled Idaho Vandals at Utah Utes (21:00) Montana State Bobcats at Washington State Cougars (21:00) Iowa State Cyclones at West Virginia Mountaineers (21:00) Santa Clara Broncos at San Jose State Spartans (21:00) SAGU American Indian at Southern Utah Thunderbirds cancelled College Warriors Eastern Washington Eagles at Northern Arizona (21:05) Lumberjacks Air Force Falcons at Nevada Wolf Pack (22:00) Weber State Wildcats at Portland State Vikings (22:05)