WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's plane was forced to return to a Manchester, New Hampshire, airport on Tuesday after the plane struck a bird during takeoff, his office said.

"Out of abundance of caution, Air Force 2 returned safely back to Manchester," Pence's office said in a statement.

Pence boarded a different aircraft for the return trip to Washington, it said.

