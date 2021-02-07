UPDATE 3-Premier League Standings

Feb 6 (OPTA) - Standings for the Premier League on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Man City 21 14 5 2 39 13 47 2 Man Utd 22 13 5 4 46 27 44 3 Leicester 22 13 3 6 39 25 42 4 Liverpool 22 11 7 4 43 25 40 ............................................... 5 West Ham 23 11 6 6 34 28 39 ............................................... 6 Chelsea 22 10 6 6 36 23 36 7 Everton 20 11 3 6 31 25 36 ............................................... 8 Aston Villa 21 11 2 8 36 24 35 9 Tottenham 21 9 6 6 34 22 33 10 Arsenal 23 9 4 10 27 23 31 11 Leeds 21 9 2 10 36 38 29 12 Southampton 22 8 5 9 29 37 29 13 Crystal Palace 22 8 5 9 27 37 29 14 Wolverhampton 22 7 5 10 23 31 26 15 Brighton 23 5 10 8 25 30 25 16 Newcastle 23 7 4 12 25 38 25 17 Burnley 22 6 5 11 14 29 23 ............................................... 18 Fulham 22 2 9 11 17 31 15 19 West Bromwich 22 2 6 14 18 52 12 20 Sheff Utd 22 3 2 17 14 35 11 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation