UPDATE 3-Premier League Summaries

Jan 2 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Tottenham Hotspur (2) 3 Scorers: H. Kane 29pen, Son Heung-Min 43, T. Alderweireld 50 Yellow card: Winks 54, Doherty 64, Højbjerg 85, Doherty 92 (2nd) Subs used: Sissoko 76 (Winks), Lucas Moura 78 (Ndombèlé), Carlos Vinícius 87 (Kane) Leeds United (0) 0 Yellow card: Phillips 89 Subs used: Poveda-Ocampo 61 (Harrison), Shackleton 64 (Alioski), Pablo Hernández 65 (Rodrigo) Referee: David Coote ................................................................. Crystal Palace (2) 2 Scorers: J. Schlupp 4, E. Eze 45+6 Yellow card: Eze 67 Subs used: Eze 40 (Schlupp), Ayew 48 (Benteke), Riedewald 95 (Milivojević) Sheffield United (0) 0 Yellow card: Bogle 46, Norwood 63, Fleck 89 Subs used: Brewster 61 (Mousset), Hackford 80 (Osborn) Referee: Stuart Attwell ................................................................. Brighton & Hove Albion (1) 3 Scorers: A. Connolly 13, N. Maupay 46pen, L. Dunk 70 Yellow card: Bissouma 22, Burn 58 Subs used: Zeqiri 46 (Connolly), Pröpper 46 (Bissouma), Lallana 69 (Burn) Wolverhampton Wanderers (3) 3 Scorers: R. Saïss 19, D. Burn 34og, Rúben Neves 44pen Yellow card: Nélson Semedo 91 Subs used: Kilman 64 (Vitinha), Otasowie 87 (Fábio Silva) Referee: Andy Madley ................................................................. West Bromwich Albion (20:00) Arsenal ................................................................. Monday, January 4 fixtures (BST/GMT) Southampton v Liverpool (2000)