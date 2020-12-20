UPDATE 3-Premier League Summaries

Dec 19 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Crystal Palace (0) 0 Yellow card: Clyne 46 Subs used: Tomkins 63 (Kouyaté), Batshuayi 69 (Eze), Riedewald 75 (McArthur) Liverpool (3) 7 Scorers: T. Minamino 3, S. Mané 35, Roberto Firmino 44, J. Henderson 52, Roberto Firmino 68, Mohamed Salah 81, Mohamed Salah 84 Subs used: Mohamed Salah 57 (Mané), Jones 69 (Wijnaldum), Oxlade-Chamberlain 75 (Roberto Firmino) Referee: Jonathan Moss ................................................................. Southampton (0) 0 Yellow card: Oriol Romeu 38, Ward-Prowse 42 Subs used: Tella 41 (Ings), Redmond 59 (Djenepo), Nlundulu 82 (Adams) Manchester City (1) 1 Scorers: R. Sterling 16 Yellow card: De Bruyne 25, Ederson Moraes 81 Subs used: Mahrez 72 (Ferran Torres) Referee: Mike Dean ................................................................. Everton (2) 2 Scorers: R. Holding 22og, Y. Mina 45 Yellow card: Calvert-Lewin 93 Subs used: Coleman 83 (Iwobi), Kenny 92 (Richarlison), Tosun 93 (Calvert-Lewin) Arsenal (1) 1 Scorers: N. Pépé 35pen Yellow card: Mohamed Elneny 15, Tierney 40, Willock 91 Subs used: Willock 64 (Mohamed Elneny), Martinelli 71 (Pépé), Lacazette 76 (Nketiah) Referee: Andre Marriner ................................................................. Newcastle United (20:00) Fulham ................................................................. Sunday, December 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United (1200) Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (1415) Manchester United v Leeds United (1630) West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa (1915) Monday, December 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1730) Chelsea v West Ham United (2000)