UPDATE 3-Premier League Summaries

Sep 22 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Monday (start times are BST) Aston Villa (0) 1 Scorers: E. Konsa 63 Yellow card: Targett 33, Cash 83, McGinn 84 Subs used: Davis 62 (Hourihane) Sheffield United (0) 0 Red card: Egan 12 Yellow card: Lundstram 10 Missed penalty: J. Lundstram 36 Subs used: Ampadu 31 (McGoldrick), Osborn 63 (Fleck), McBurnie 68 (Basham) Referee: Graham Scott ................................................................. Wolverhampton Wanderers (0) 1 Scorers: R. Jiménez 78 Subs used: Rúben Vinagre 8 (Fernando Marçal), Dendoncker 78 (João Moutinho), Fábio Silva 78 (Pedro Neto) Manchester City (2) 3 Scorers: K. De Bruyne 20pen, P. Foden 32, Gabriel Jesus 90+5 Yellow card: Gabriel Jesus 35, Mendy 35, Rodri 86 Subs used: Ferran Torres 82 (Sterling) Referee: Andre Marriner ................................................................. Saturday, September 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United (1230/1130) Crystal Palace v Everton (1500/1400) West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea (1730/1630) Burnley v Southampton (2000/1900)