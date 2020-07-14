UPDATE 3-Premier League Summaries

Jul 14 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Monday (start times are BST) Manchester United (2) 2 Scorers: M. Rashford 20, A. Martial 23 Yellow card: Wan-Bissaka 86 Subs used: Fred 63 (Pogba), Williams 75 (Shaw), James 84 (Greenwood), McTominay 84 (Bruno Fernandes) Southampton (1) 2 Scorers: S. Armstrong 12, M. Obafemi 90+6 Yellow card: Ward-Prowse 44, Stephens 53, Walker-Peters 56 Subs used: Long 64 (Adams), Smallbone 69 (Armstrong), Obafemi 87 (Oriol Romeu) Referee: Chris Kavanagh ................................................................. Tuesday, July 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) Chelsea v Norwich City (2015/1915) Wednesday, July 15 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1800/1700) Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth (1800/1700) Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1800/1700) Arsenal v Liverpool (2015/1915) Thursday, July 16 fixtures (BST/GMT) Everton v Aston Villa (1800/1700) Leicester City v Sheffield United (1800/1700) Crystal Palace v Manchester United (2015/1915) Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion (2015/1915) Friday, July 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v Watford (2000/1900) Saturday, July 18 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v Burnley (1730/1630)