UPDATE 3-Premier League Summaries

Jul 19 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) AFC Bournemouth (0) 0 Yellow card: Billing 47, Cook 78 Subs used: Wilson 46 (Brooks), Cook 69 (King), Solanke 70 (Stanislas), Surridge 82 (Lerma), Gosling 87 (Billing) Southampton (1) 2 Scorers: D. Ings 41, C. Adams 90+8 Yellow card: Vestergaard 34, Ward-Prowse 93 Missed penalty: D. Ings 59 Subs used: Adams 66 (Long), Højbjerg 77 (Oriol Romeu), Obafemi 94 (Ings) Referee: Craig Pawson ................................................................. Tottenham Hotspur (3) 3 Scorers: J. Justin 6og, H. Kane 37, H. Kane 40 Yellow card: Lucas Moura 57, Sánchez 86 Subs used: Lamela 77 (Lo Celso), Bergwijn 77 (Lucas Moura), Gedson Fernandes 89 (Son Heung-Min), Skipp 92 (Winks) Leicester City (0) 0 Yellow card: Evans 73 Subs used: Gray 46 (Bennett), Iheanacho 59 (Ayoze Pérez), Mendy 70 (Ndidi), Praet 70 (Tielemans), Hirst 83 (Barnes) Referee: Anthony Taylor ................................................................. AFC Bournemouth (0) 0 Yellow card: Billing 47, Cook 78 Subs used: Wilson 46 (Brooks), Cook 69 (King), Solanke 70 (Stanislas), Surridge 82 (Lerma), Gosling 87 (Billing) Southampton (1) 2 Scorers: D. Ings 41, C. Adams 90+8 Yellow card: Vestergaard 34, Ward-Prowse 93 Missed penalty: D. Ings 59 Subs used: Adams 66 (Long), Højbjerg 77 (Oriol Romeu), Obafemi 94 (Ings) Referee: Craig Pawson ................................................................. Tottenham Hotspur (3) 3 Scorers: J. Justin 6og, H. Kane 37, H. Kane 40 Yellow card: Lucas Moura 57, Sánchez 86 Subs used: Lamela 77 (Lo Celso), Bergwijn 77 (Lucas Moura), Gedson Fernandes 89 (Son Heung-Min), Skipp 92 (Winks) Leicester City (0) 0 Yellow card: Evans 73 Subs used: Gray 46 (Bennett), Iheanacho 59 (Ayoze Pérez), Mendy 70 (Ndidi), Praet 70 (Tielemans), Hirst 83 (Barnes) Referee: Anthony Taylor ................................................................. Monday, July 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United (1800/1700) Sheffield United v Everton (1800/1700) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace (2015/1915) Tuesday, July 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v Manchester City (1800/1700) Aston Villa v Arsenal (2015/1915) Wednesday, July 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester United v West Ham United (1800/1700) Liverpool v Chelsea (2015/1915)