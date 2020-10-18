UPDATE 3-Premier League Summaries

Oct 18 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Saturday (start times are BST) Everton (1) 2 Scorers: M. Keane 19, D. Calvert-Lewin 81 Red card: Richarlison 90 Yellow card: Rodríguez 45, André Gomes 69, Allan 85 Subs used: Godfrey 31 (Coleman), Sigurðsson 72 (André Gomes), Iwobi 78 (Doucouré) Liverpool (1) 2 Scorers: S. Mané 3, Mohamed Salah 72 Yellow card: Mané 67, Fabinho 85 Subs used: Gomez 11 (van Dijk), Diogo Jota 78 (Roberto Firmino), Wijnaldum 91 (Fabinho) Referee: Michael Oliver ................................................................. Chelsea (2) 3 Scorers: T. Werner 15, T. Werner 28, K. Havertz 59 Yellow card: Chilwell 48 Subs used: Ziyech 72 (Mount), James 87 (Pulisic), Abraham 90 (Werner) Southampton (1) 3 Scorers: D. Ings 43, C. Adams 57, J. Vestergaard 90+2 Yellow card: Oriol Romeu 84 Subs used: Tella 77 (Redmond), Long 86 (Adams), Diallo 87 (Oriol Romeu) Referee: Peter Bankes ................................................................. Manchester City (1) 1 Scorers: R. Sterling 23 Yellow card: Rodri 14, João Cancelo 63, Rúben Dias 68, Aké 84 Subs used: İ. Gündoğan 65 (Agüero), Fernandinho 89 (Foden) Arsenal (0) 0 Yellow card: Partey 94 Subs used: Lacazette 69 (Willian), Nketiah 83 (Pépé), Partey 83 (Xhaka) Referee: Chris Kavanagh ................................................................. Newcastle United (1) 1 Scorers: L. Shaw 2og Yellow card: Krafth 66 Subs used: Schär 49 (Hayden), Fraser 73 (Joelinton), Almirón 88 (Hendrick) Manchester United (1) 4 Scorers: H. Maguire 23, Bruno Fernandes 86, A. Wan-Bissaka 90, M. Rashford 90+6 Yellow card: James 37 Missed penalty: Bruno Fernandes 58 Subs used: Pogba 69 (Fred), van de Beek 76 (James), Matić 92 (Mata) Referee: Craig Pawson ................................................................. Sunday, October 18 fixtures (BST/GMT) Sheffield United v Fulham (1200/1100) Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion (1400/1300) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (1630/1530) Leicester City v Aston Villa (1915/1815) Monday, October 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Bromwich Albion v Burnley (1730/1630) Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (2000/1900)