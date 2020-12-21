UPDATE 3-Premier League Summaries

Dec 20 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Sunday (start times are BST) Brighton & Hove Albion (0) 1 Scorers: D. Welbeck 87 Yellow card: Dunk 33 Subs used: Jahanbakhsh 46 (Veltman), Welbeck 66 (Maupay), Zeqiri 72 (White) Sheffield United (0) 1 Scorers: J. Bogle 63 Red card: Lundstram 40 Yellow card: McGoldrick 70, Osborn 86, Burke 88, Ramsdale 90, Basham 93 Subs used: Burke 33 (Fleck), Bogle 54 (Brewster), Osborn 70 (McGoldrick) Referee: Peter Bankes ................................................................. Tottenham Hotspur (0) 0 Yellow card: Dier 79, Winks 81 Subs used: Bale 46 (Ndombèlé), Lucas Moura 49 (Lo Celso), Winks 64 (Aurier) Leicester City (1) 2 Scorers: J. Vardy 45+4pen, T. Alderweireld 59og Yellow card: Albrighton 32, Ndidi 72 Subs used: Amartey 60 (Castagne), Praet 84 (Barnes), Iheanacho 88 (Vardy) Referee: Craig Pawson ................................................................. Manchester United (4) 6 Scorers: S. McTominay 2, S. McTominay 3, Bruno Fernandes 20, V. Lindelöf 37, D. James 66, Bruno Fernandes 70pen Yellow card: James 52 Subs used: Alex Telles 60 (Shaw), Cavani 71 (Rashford), van de Beek 71 (Bruno Fernandes) Leeds United (1) 2 Scorers: L. Cooper 41, S. Dallas 73 Subs used: Shackleton 46 (Klich), Struijk 46 (Phillips), Davis 72 (Cooper) Referee: Anthony Taylor ................................................................. West Bromwich Albion (19:15) Aston Villa ................................................................. Monday, December 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1730) Chelsea v West Ham United (2000)