UPDATE 3-Premier League Summaries

Feb 17 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Wednesday (start times are BST) Burnley (0) 1 Scorers: A. Barnes 52 Yellow card: Brady 46 Subs used: Brady 39 (Guðmunds­son), Brownhill 64 (Brady) Fulham (0) 1 Scorers: O. Aina 49 Yellow card: Loftus-Cheek 16 Subs used: Zambo Anguissa 61 (Lemina), Ivan Cavaleiro 67 (De Cordova-Reid), Robinson 78 (Tete) Referee: Jonathan Moss ................................................................. Everton (1) 1 Scorers: Richarlison 37 Yellow card: Doucouré 28, Richarlison 45 Subs used: Coleman 18 (Mina), King 69 (Iwobi), Rodríguez 69 (Davies) Manchester City (1) 3 Scorers: P. Foden 32, R. Mahrez 63, Bernardo Silva 77 Yellow card: Sterling 67 Subs used: De Bruyne 80 (Sterling), Fernandinho 91 (Rodri) Referee: Andre Marriner ................................................................. Friday, February 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United (2000) Saturday, February 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Southampton v Chelsea (1230) Burnley v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Liverpool v Everton (1730) Fulham v Sheffield United (2000) Sunday, February 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (1200) Aston Villa v Leicester City (1400) Arsenal v Manchester City (1630) Manchester United v Newcastle United (1900) Monday, February 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace (2000)