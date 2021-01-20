UPDATE 3-Premier League Summaries

Jan 20 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Premier League on Tuesday (start times are BST) West Ham United (1) 2 Scorers: J. Bowen 45+1, M. Antonio 66 Subs used: Pablo Fornals 62 (Lanzini), Yarmolenko 62 (Benrahma), Noble 84 (Antonio) West Bromwich Albion (0) 1 Scorers: Matheus Pereira 51 Yellow card: Gallagher 93 Subs used: Furlong 70 (Grosicki), Robson-Kanu 80 (Livermore) Referee: Graham Scott ................................................................. Leicester City (2) 2 Scorers: W. Ndidi 6, J. Maddison 41 Yellow card: Fofana 85 Subs used: Ayoze Pérez 76 (Maddison), Ricardo Pereira 76 (Albrighton), Iheanacho 88 (Vardy) Chelsea (0) 0 Yellow card: Havertz 29, Kovačić 51, Ziyech 89 Subs used: Ziyech 67 (Havertz), Werner 68 (Hudson-Odoi) Referee: Craig Pawson ................................................................. Thursday, January 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) Liverpool v Burnley (2000) Saturday, January 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Newcastle United (2000)