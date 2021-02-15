UPDATE 3-Premier League Top Scorers

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Sunday 1 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 17 2 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) 14 3 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 13 H. Kane (Tottenham) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) 4 P. Bamford (Leeds) 12 J. Vardy (Leicester) 5 İ. Gündoğan (Manchester City) 11 6 O. Watkins (Aston Villa) 10 C. Wilson (Newcastle) 7 W. Zaha (Crystal Palace) 9 8 P. Aubameyang (Arsenal) 8 H. Barnes (Leicester) D. Ings (Southampton) A. Lacazette (Arsenal) M. Rashford (Manchester United) T. Souček (West Ham) R. Sterling (Manchester City)