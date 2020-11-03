UPDATE 3-Premier League Top Scorers

Nov 3 (OPTA) - Top Scorers in the Premier League on Monday 1 D. Calvert-Lewin (Everton) 8 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) 2 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 7 J. Vardy (Leicester) 3 P. Bamford (Leeds) 6 H. Kane (Tottenham) C. Wilson (Newcastle) 4 D. Ings (Southampton) 5 W. Zaha (Crystal Palace) 5 J. Grealish (Aston Villa) 4 R. Jiménez (Wolves) S. Mané (Liverpool) N. Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) O. Watkins (Aston Villa) 6 M. Antonio (West Ham) 3 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) J. Bowen (West Ham) Jorginho (Chelsea) A. Lacazette (Arsenal) J. Rodríguez (Everton) Diogo Jota (Liverpool) Y. Tielemans (Leicester) J. Ward-Prowse (Southampton) T. Werner (Chelsea) K. Zouma (Chelsea)