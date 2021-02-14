UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Results

Feb 13 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Primeira Liga on Saturday (start times are WET) Nacional (0) 2 Farense (0) 3 Vitória Guimarães (0) 1 Rio Ave (2) 3 Porto (0) 2 Boavista (2) 2 Sunday, February 14 fixtures (WET/GMT) Portimonense v Gil Vicente (1500) Santa Clara v Sporting Braga (1730) Moreirense v Benfica (2015) Monday, February 15 fixtures (WET/GMT) Sporting CP v Paços de Ferreira (2015) Tuesday, February 16 fixtures (WET/GMT) Tondela v Marítimo (1745) Wednesday, February 17 fixtures (WET/GMT) Vitória Guimarães v Farense (2145)