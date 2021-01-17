UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings

Jan 16 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting CP 14 11 3 0 31 9 36 .............................................. 2 Benfica 14 10 2 2 29 14 32 .............................................. 3 Porto 14 10 2 2 36 17 32 4 Braga 14 9 0 5 23 15 27 .............................................. 5 Paços Ferreira 14 7 4 3 19 12 25 .............................................. 6 Guimarães 12 6 2 4 15 12 20 7 Rio Ave 14 3 6 5 10 16 15 8 Tondela 14 4 3 7 13 23 15 9 Santa Clara 13 4 3 6 12 16 15 10 Marítimo 13 4 2 7 15 18 14 11 Moreirense 13 3 5 5 10 15 14 12 Nacional 12 3 4 5 11 15 13 13 Gil Vicente 13 3 4 6 10 15 13 14 Farense 13 3 3 7 15 19 12 15 Belenenses 13 2 6 5 6 11 12 16 Portimonense 13 3 2 8 9 17 11 .............................................. 17 Boavista 14 1 8 5 14 24 11 18 Famalicão 13 2 5 6 14 24 11 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation