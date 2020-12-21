UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings

Dec 20 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting CP 10 8 2 0 24 7 26 ............................................. 2 Benfica 10 8 0 2 23 11 24 ............................................. 3 Porto 9 6 1 2 23 13 19 4 Braga 9 6 0 3 14 9 18 ............................................. 5 Guimarães 9 5 1 3 7 7 16 ............................................. 6 Paços Ferreira 10 4 3 3 12 11 15 7 Santa Clara 9 4 1 4 10 9 13 8 Famalicão 10 2 5 3 13 18 11 9 Rio Ave 9 2 5 2 5 7 11 10 Belenenses 10 2 5 3 5 7 11 11 Moreirense 10 2 4 4 7 10 10 12 Nacional 9 2 4 3 9 11 10 13 Marítimo 10 3 1 6 11 15 10 14 Tondela 10 2 3 5 9 18 9 15 Gil Vicente 10 2 3 5 8 12 9 16 Boavista 10 1 6 3 11 16 9 ............................................. 17 Farense 10 2 2 6 11 15 8 18 Portimonense 10 2 2 6 6 12 8 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation