UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings

Nov 29 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Sporting CP 8 7 1 0 21 5 22 ............................................ 2 Braga 8 6 0 2 13 7 18 ............................................ 3 Porto 8 5 1 2 19 10 16 4 Benfica 7 5 0 2 17 9 15 ............................................ 5 Guimarães 8 4 1 3 6 7 13 ............................................ 6 Paços Ferreira 7 3 2 2 9 8 11 7 Nacional 8 2 4 2 8 8 10 8 Santa Clara 8 3 1 4 7 8 10 9 Rio Ave 8 2 4 2 5 7 10 10 Famalicão 8 2 3 3 11 16 9 11 Tondela 8 2 2 4 6 14 8 12 Gil Vicente 8 2 2 4 7 9 8 13 Moreirense 7 2 2 3 6 8 8 14 Belenenses 8 1 5 2 3 5 8 15 Portimonense 8 2 1 5 6 11 7 16 Marítimo 7 2 1 4 8 11 7 ............................................ 17 Boavista 8 1 4 3 10 15 7 18 Farense 8 1 2 5 9 13 5 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation