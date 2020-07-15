UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings

Jul 14 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 31 24 4 3 65 19 76 ................................................ 2 Benfica 32 22 5 5 65 25 71 ................................................ 3 Sporting CP 31 18 5 8 48 30 59 4 Braga 31 17 5 9 58 37 56 ................................................ 5 Famalicão 32 14 10 8 48 46 52 ................................................ 6 Rio Ave 32 14 9 9 44 34 51 7 Guimarães 32 12 10 10 50 36 46 8 Moreirense 31 10 12 9 39 35 42 9 Gil Vicente 32 11 9 12 37 40 42 10 Santa Clara 32 11 8 13 32 37 41 11 Marítimo 32 9 11 12 31 38 38 12 Boavista 32 10 8 14 26 35 38 13 Paços Ferreira 31 10 4 17 30 47 34 14 Belenenses 31 8 7 16 25 51 31 15 Portimonense 32 6 12 14 27 43 30 16 Tondela 32 7 9 16 27 43 30 ................................................ 17 Setúbal 32 6 12 14 25 43 30 18 Aves 32 5 2 25 24 62 17 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation