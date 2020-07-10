UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings

Jul 9 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 31 24 4 3 65 19 76 ................................................ 2 Benfica 31 21 5 5 63 25 68 ................................................ 3 Sporting CP 30 17 5 8 47 30 56 4 Braga 30 16 5 9 53 36 53 ................................................ 5 Rio Ave 31 14 8 9 44 34 50 ................................................ 6 Famalicão 31 13 10 8 46 45 49 7 Guimarães 30 12 10 8 49 32 46 8 Moreirense 30 9 12 9 38 35 39 9 Santa Clara 30 10 8 12 29 36 38 10 Boavista 31 10 8 13 25 33 38 11 Marítimo 31 9 10 12 31 38 37 12 Gil Vicente 30 9 9 12 32 37 36 13 Paços Ferreira 30 10 4 16 29 42 34 14 Belenenses 30 8 7 15 25 50 31 15 Tondela 31 7 9 15 25 40 30 16 Setúbal 31 6 12 13 24 41 30 ................................................ 17 Portimonense 31 5 12 14 25 42 27 18 Aves 31 5 2 24 24 59 17 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation