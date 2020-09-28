UPDATE 3-Primeira Liga Standings

Sep 27 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primeira Liga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Porto 2 2 0 0 8 1 6 .......................................... 2 Benfica 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 .......................................... 3 Santa Clara 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 4 Nacional 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 .......................................... 5 Sporting CP 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 .......................................... 6 Belenenses 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 Gil Vicente 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 8 Moreirense 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 9 Marítimo 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 10 Rio Ave 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 11 Tondela 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 12 Portimonense 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 13 Guimarães 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 14 Paços Ferreira 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 15 Boavista 2 0 1 1 3 8 1 16 Braga 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 .......................................... 17 Farense 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 18 Famalicão 1 0 0 1 1 5 0 1: Champions League 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation