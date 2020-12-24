UPDATE 3-Serie A Standings

Dec 23 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Milan 14 10 4 0 32 16 34 2 Inter 14 10 3 1 34 17 33 3 Roma 14 8 3 3 31 23 27 4 Sassuolo 14 7 5 2 26 17 26 ......................................... 5 Napoli 13 8 1 4 27 12 25 ......................................... 6 Juventus 13 6 6 1 25 13 24 ......................................... 7 Atalanta 13 6 4 3 28 20 22 ......................................... 8 Lazio 14 6 3 5 22 23 21 9 Verona 14 5 5 4 18 14 20 10 Benevento 14 5 3 6 17 23 18 11 Sampdoria 14 5 2 7 23 24 17 12 Udinese 13 4 3 6 14 17 15 13 Bologna 14 4 3 7 21 27 15 14 Fiorentina 14 3 5 6 16 21 14 15 Cagliari 14 3 5 6 21 27 14 16 Parma 14 2 6 6 13 25 12 17 Spezia 14 2 5 7 19 29 11 ......................................... 18 Genoa 14 2 4 8 14 27 10 19 Crotone 14 2 3 9 13 29 9 20 Torino 14 1 5 8 22 32 8 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League prelim round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation