UPDATE 3-Serie A Standings

Jan 24 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Internacional 32 18 8 6 55 30 62 2 São Paulo 32 16 10 6 52 34 58 3 Flamengo 31 16 7 8 53 41 55 4 Atl. Mineiro 31 16 6 9 54 41 54 5 Palmeiras 31 14 9 8 44 30 51 6 Grêmio 31 12 15 4 40 27 51 7 Fluminense 31 13 8 10 43 40 47 8 Ceará 32 12 9 11 47 42 45 9 Corinthians 30 12 9 9 38 34 45 10 Santos 30 12 9 9 41 38 45 11 Paranaense 32 12 6 14 29 31 42 12 RB Bragantino 31 10 11 10 43 37 41 13 Atlético GO 31 9 12 10 30 37 39 14 Vasco 31 9 8 14 33 46 35 15 Fortaleza 31 8 11 12 28 30 35 16 Bahia 30 9 5 16 36 51 32 17 Sport 31 9 5 17 24 41 32 18 Coritiba 32 6 9 17 27 43 27 19 Goiás 31 6 8 17 29 51 26 20 Botafogo 31 4 11 16 27 49 23