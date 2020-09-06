UPDATE 3-Serie A Standings

Sep 6 (OPTA) - Standings for the Serie A on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Internacional 7 5 1 1 11 3 16 2 Flamengo 8 4 2 2 11 10 14 3 São Paulo 7 4 1 2 7 7 13 4 Atl. Mineiro 6 4 0 2 10 5 12 5 Vasco 6 3 2 1 10 5 11 6 Fluminense 7 3 2 2 8 7 11 7 Santos 8 3 2 3 9 9 11 8 Ceará 8 3 1 4 8 10 10 9 Palmeiras 6 2 4 0 7 5 10 10 Corinthians 7 2 3 2 11 10 9 11 Fortaleza 8 2 2 4 8 8 8 12 Bahia 6 2 2 2 8 10 8 13 Botafogo 7 1 5 1 6 7 8 14 Paranaense 7 2 1 4 6 8 7 15 Sport 7 2 1 4 6 9 7 16 Coritiba 7 2 1 4 4 7 7 17 Grêmio 6 1 4 1 4 4 7 18 RB Bragantino 7 1 3 3 7 11 6 19 Atlético GO 6 1 2 3 5 9 5 20 Goiás 5 1 1 3 6 8 4